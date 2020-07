Amenities

This beautiful 4 bedroom house Located in a quiet gated community. Cross street of Bonita High School, La Verne Library, City Hall, and Community Center. Walking distance to Regal Edwards La Verne, In'n Out Burgers, Mc Donalds, and shopping centres. Also close to La Verve college. It is very convenient for people to live there.