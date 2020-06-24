All apartments in La Verne
Last updated April 12 2019 at 10:08 PM

1870 3rd

1870 3rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

1870 3rd Street, La Verne, CA 91750
Lordsburg

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Literally across the street from University of La Verne! Fully remodeled 1 bed, 1 bath back house with own private backyard area and shared courtyard. Kitchen fully remodeled with new cabinets, countertops and a subway tile backsplash. Newly tiled floor throughout bedroom/living areas. The bathroom has also been completely remodeled. Washer and dryer hook-ups inside unit. New windows, recessed lights, new wall AC & Heating unit complete this remodel! Parking for 2 cars available. Act quickly, this home will rent fast!

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Bonita Unified School District
UTILITIES: Water and Trash included. Tenant pays Electricity and Gas
LANDSCAPING: Owner pays gardener
PET POLICY: Small pets may be allowed with additional deposit. Submit photo with application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1870 3rd have any available units?
1870 3rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Verne, CA.
What amenities does 1870 3rd have?
Some of 1870 3rd's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1870 3rd currently offering any rent specials?
1870 3rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1870 3rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1870 3rd is pet friendly.
Does 1870 3rd offer parking?
Yes, 1870 3rd offers parking.
Does 1870 3rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1870 3rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1870 3rd have a pool?
No, 1870 3rd does not have a pool.
Does 1870 3rd have accessible units?
No, 1870 3rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1870 3rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1870 3rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1870 3rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1870 3rd has units with air conditioning.
