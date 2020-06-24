Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning courtyard

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Literally across the street from University of La Verne! Fully remodeled 1 bed, 1 bath back house with own private backyard area and shared courtyard. Kitchen fully remodeled with new cabinets, countertops and a subway tile backsplash. Newly tiled floor throughout bedroom/living areas. The bathroom has also been completely remodeled. Washer and dryer hook-ups inside unit. New windows, recessed lights, new wall AC & Heating unit complete this remodel! Parking for 2 cars available. Act quickly, this home will rent fast!



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Bonita Unified School District

UTILITIES: Water and Trash included. Tenant pays Electricity and Gas

LANDSCAPING: Owner pays gardener

PET POLICY: Small pets may be allowed with additional deposit. Submit photo with application.