RENTED 2-1-21 thru 3-31-21 Available all other months.. Imagine yourself soaking up the warmth of the desert sun at this private La Quinta Vacation Home, located on the 14th fairway of the famous Trilogy Golf Course a 55 an older community.. This 3BR/3BA Home features over 1600 square feet of entertaining including a detached casita. The casita has a separate entrance & full bath making it perfect lodging for additional guests. Located on the Trilogy Golf Course, where the Skins Game was played, this luxury home includes full access to all Resort Amenities available exclusively to Trilogy residents. Available other months for rent.. located on a choice golf course lot with spectacular mountain views in addition an outdoor fire-pit to enjoy on those beautiful starry nights. This home will comfortably sleep 6 Adults w/1 King 1 Queen and 1 hide-a-bed.