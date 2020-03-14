All apartments in La Quinta
50280 Valencia Court.
50280 Valencia Court

50280 Valencia Court · (760) 914-0215
Location

50280 Valencia Court, La Quinta, CA 92253

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2748 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
A TRUE GEM!! Located on an elevated lot in the Haciendas La Quinta. A small gated enclave, within walking distance to La Quinta Spa & Resort and Old Town. Designed for entertaining. This wonderful 4 bedroom 3-1/2 bath home is a pure delight. Architecturally appealing tray ceilings! Upgraded kitchen with slab granite countertops, a step down wet bar & fireplace. Formal dining room. Plus, sliding doors to the outdoor living space. The absolutely charming two bedroom one bath casita, with a fireplace. Stunning infinity pool and spa. On the golf course, with desirable views of both the Chocolates and the Santa Rosas.. WOW.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

