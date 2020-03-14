50280 Valencia Court.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool hot tub

A TRUE GEM!! Located on an elevated lot in the Haciendas La Quinta. A small gated enclave, within walking distance to La Quinta Spa & Resort and Old Town. Designed for entertaining. This wonderful 4 bedroom 3-1/2 bath home is a pure delight. Architecturally appealing tray ceilings! Upgraded kitchen with slab granite countertops, a step down wet bar & fireplace. Formal dining room. Plus, sliding doors to the outdoor living space. The absolutely charming two bedroom one bath casita, with a fireplace. Stunning infinity pool and spa. On the golf course, with desirable views of both the Chocolates and the Santa Rosas.. WOW.