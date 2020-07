Amenities

garage recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This Charming Townhome is in a gated community and boasts 3 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms, Spacious Living Room with Fireplace, Master suite, Updated Kitchen, Central Air and Heat, Two Car Garage, Large windows to let in all the natural lighting, easy freeway access to 10 & 605 freeways. Property is in a nice area and centrally located bordered with West Covina.