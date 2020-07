Amenities

garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities parking garage

Single family home with 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms and 2 car garage in the beautiful city of La Puente. Come check out this rental home before is gone! Home offers large size living room with vaulted ceiling and fireplace for those chilly winter nights. There's laminate flooring thru out the home, large closets in all rooms and it's own master bedroom with a bathroom. Home has a good size backyard as well, very private to give you plenty of room to enjoy.