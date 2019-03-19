Amenities

851 Parkbrook St. Available 03/01/19 3 Bed/1 Bath Single Story Home in Spring Valley with a Pool - Single story home in Spring Valley. Within minutes to shopping, dining and the 125 freeway.



This home has tile and carpet flooring, the kitchen comes with a gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal and microwave.



There is central air conditioning, forced heating and the family room features a wood buring fireplace. Property comes with a washer and dryer (as-is condition). Fenced backyard with a patio and pool, the pool service is included. Parking available in the 1-car garage and additional on street parking.



Rental insurance required upon move in. Pet okay on approval with an additional $250 deposit. Sorry No Smoking.



1-Year Lease



PLEASE TAKE A DRIVE BY THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)

Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords



WANT TO GET A JUMP ON THE RENTAL PROCESS?? Complete and submit your application online (be sure to upload 3 to 4 of your most current paystubs). Application fees can be paid online when you complete your application or brought to our office ($35 per application, exact change required in office).



Note: a separate application with electronic signature is required for each adult, age 18 or older.



Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals



