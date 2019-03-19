All apartments in La Presa
851 Parkbrook St.
851 Parkbrook St.

851 Parkbrook Street · No Longer Available
Location

851 Parkbrook Street, La Presa, CA 91977
La Presa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
851 Parkbrook St. Available 03/01/19 3 Bed/1 Bath Single Story Home in Spring Valley with a Pool - Single story home in Spring Valley. Within minutes to shopping, dining and the 125 freeway.

This home has tile and carpet flooring, the kitchen comes with a gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal and microwave.

There is central air conditioning, forced heating and the family room features a wood buring fireplace. Property comes with a washer and dryer (as-is condition). Fenced backyard with a patio and pool, the pool service is included. Parking available in the 1-car garage and additional on street parking.

Rental insurance required upon move in. Pet okay on approval with an additional $250 deposit. Sorry No Smoking.

1-Year Lease

PLEASE TAKE A DRIVE BY THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)
Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords

WANT TO GET A JUMP ON THE RENTAL PROCESS?? Complete and submit your application online (be sure to upload 3 to 4 of your most current paystubs). Application fees can be paid online when you complete your application or brought to our office ($35 per application, exact change required in office).

Note: a separate application with electronic signature is required for each adult, age 18 or older.

Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

(RLNE4706203)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 851 Parkbrook St. have any available units?
851 Parkbrook St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Presa, CA.
What amenities does 851 Parkbrook St. have?
Some of 851 Parkbrook St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 851 Parkbrook St. currently offering any rent specials?
851 Parkbrook St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 851 Parkbrook St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 851 Parkbrook St. is pet friendly.
Does 851 Parkbrook St. offer parking?
Yes, 851 Parkbrook St. offers parking.
Does 851 Parkbrook St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 851 Parkbrook St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 851 Parkbrook St. have a pool?
Yes, 851 Parkbrook St. has a pool.
Does 851 Parkbrook St. have accessible units?
No, 851 Parkbrook St. does not have accessible units.
Does 851 Parkbrook St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 851 Parkbrook St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 851 Parkbrook St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 851 Parkbrook St. has units with air conditioning.
