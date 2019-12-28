8475 Avenida Angulia #4

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking pool hot tub

ONE WEEK FREE! New carpet and paint - Dual Master Bedrooms - Top floor condo in gated community. This corner unit gets plenty of light. Dual Master Bedrooms setup. Bedrooms are large. Laminate flooring in the living areas and new carpet in both bedrooms. The kitchen includes a fridge, stove, and dishwasher. No microwave. Full sized stack washer/dryer in laundry closet.



MOVE IN SPECIAL: 7 days free in December with a 1 year lease starting Jan 1.



Assigned parking- One carport and one uncovered.

1 Year Lease

Tenant pays SDGE. Water and trash included

Security Deposit is $1800



The complex has a community pool and spa. Easy access to the 125 and 54 freeways.



Tenants are required to carry Renter's Insurance or will be charged $9.50 per month for a liability only policy.



No Pets Allowed



