All apartments in La Presa
Find more places like 8350 Aqua View Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Presa, CA
/
8350 Aqua View Ct
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8350 Aqua View Ct

8350 Aqua View Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
La Presa
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8350 Aqua View Court, La Presa, CA 91977
La Presa

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
8350 Aqua View Ct Available 03/01/19 SPECTACULAR SPRING VALLEY HOME! - Don't miss out on this 4 bedroom single story home in a quaint cul-de-sac location. With an open-concept floor plan, large dining area and family room filled with tons of natural light, you will immediately feel at home. Gorgeous kitchen featuring high-end stainless steel appliances, upgraded countertops and custom backsplash. Hardwood and tile throughout. (No carpet) Relax year round with forced air heat and AC. Enjoy summers in your sparkling private pool! Property also features solar to keep your monthly utility bills at a minimum. Gardening and pool service included. Come see this great home in person! Call us at (619) 746-6547 ext 105 to view.

(RLNE4660148)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8350 Aqua View Ct have any available units?
8350 Aqua View Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Presa, CA.
What amenities does 8350 Aqua View Ct have?
Some of 8350 Aqua View Ct's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8350 Aqua View Ct currently offering any rent specials?
8350 Aqua View Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8350 Aqua View Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 8350 Aqua View Ct is pet friendly.
Does 8350 Aqua View Ct offer parking?
No, 8350 Aqua View Ct does not offer parking.
Does 8350 Aqua View Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8350 Aqua View Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8350 Aqua View Ct have a pool?
Yes, 8350 Aqua View Ct has a pool.
Does 8350 Aqua View Ct have accessible units?
No, 8350 Aqua View Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 8350 Aqua View Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 8350 Aqua View Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8350 Aqua View Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8350 Aqua View Ct has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

La Presa 2 BedroomsLa Presa Apartments with Hardwood Floors
La Presa Apartments with Washer-DryersLa Presa Pet Friendly Places
La Presa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CACarlsbad, CASan Marcos, CA
El Cajon, CALa Mesa, CATemecula, CAPoway, CASantee, CAEncinitas, CA
National City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CAImperial Beach, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College