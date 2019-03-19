Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel pool air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

8350 Aqua View Ct Available 03/01/19 SPECTACULAR SPRING VALLEY HOME! - Don't miss out on this 4 bedroom single story home in a quaint cul-de-sac location. With an open-concept floor plan, large dining area and family room filled with tons of natural light, you will immediately feel at home. Gorgeous kitchen featuring high-end stainless steel appliances, upgraded countertops and custom backsplash. Hardwood and tile throughout. (No carpet) Relax year round with forced air heat and AC. Enjoy summers in your sparkling private pool! Property also features solar to keep your monthly utility bills at a minimum. Gardening and pool service included. Come see this great home in person! Call us at (619) 746-6547 ext 105 to view.



(RLNE4660148)