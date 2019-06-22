All apartments in La Presa
739 Brucker Ave.
Last updated June 22 2019

739 Brucker Ave.

739 Brucker Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

739 Brucker Avenue, La Presa, CA 91977
La Presa

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
739 Brucker Ave. - Unit A Available 07/01/19 Private Home for Rent in Spring Valley - Great opportunity to rent this fabulous home in Spring Valley!

* More Pictures to come soon*

Tenant Planet is proud to present this privately gated Duplex in Spring Valley. The front unit is a 3 bedroom 2 bath home that will be ready to rent by July 1st, 2019. It offers a simple open concept floor plan, attached two car garage with washer and dryer hookups. This home also offers extra privacy with a metal gate installed throughout the front. This home is conveniently located less than a mile from the 125 freeway and is surrounded by two shopping centers with grocery stores, banks, and restaurants. This is truly a great home for just about anyone.

Please fill out our free application to view it. No pets or Section 8, please.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4929355)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 739 Brucker Ave. have any available units?
739 Brucker Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Presa, CA.
Is 739 Brucker Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
739 Brucker Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 739 Brucker Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 739 Brucker Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Presa.
Does 739 Brucker Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 739 Brucker Ave. offers parking.
Does 739 Brucker Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 739 Brucker Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 739 Brucker Ave. have a pool?
No, 739 Brucker Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 739 Brucker Ave. have accessible units?
No, 739 Brucker Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 739 Brucker Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 739 Brucker Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 739 Brucker Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 739 Brucker Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
