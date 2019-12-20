All apartments in La Presa
1651 Grand Avenue

1651 Grand Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1651 Grand Avenue, La Presa, CA 91977
La Presa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
1651 Grand Avenue Available 01/10/20 JUST REDUCED! Charming 3-bedroom Home with Amazing Views! - This cozy 3-bedroom, 2-story home offers plenty of space for all your needs!

As you enter, the spacious living room features a stone fireplace, large patio sliders, and windows that allow natural light to brighten the home throughout the day.

Off of the living room is the kitchen with original wood cabinets, stainless steel fridge, stove, oven, and dishwasher! The windows from the living room and kitchen offer you a glimpse of the view your new deck can offer.

Once you step outside of the sliding glass door, youll enter the newly redone Trex deck giving you views of Sweetwater Reservoir, beautiful Downtown San Diego, and the Coronado Islands.

Down the hall is a full bathroom with a tub/shower combo and a newer full-size washer and dryer. All 3 bedrooms are located down the hall with the master having its own ensuite. The master bedroom has a glass sliding door opening up onto your new deck.

Downstairs is a large room that can be used as an additional living room with access to your backyard.

This home is also equipped with a whole house fan bringing in fresh air easily to help keep you cool.

This home will feature fresh paint and carpet and wont last long.

Call today to schedule a tour and make this home yours!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5335071)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1651 Grand Avenue have any available units?
1651 Grand Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Presa, CA.
What amenities does 1651 Grand Avenue have?
Some of 1651 Grand Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1651 Grand Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1651 Grand Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1651 Grand Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1651 Grand Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1651 Grand Avenue offer parking?
No, 1651 Grand Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1651 Grand Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1651 Grand Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1651 Grand Avenue have a pool?
No, 1651 Grand Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1651 Grand Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1651 Grand Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1651 Grand Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1651 Grand Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1651 Grand Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1651 Grand Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

