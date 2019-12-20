Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

1651 Grand Avenue Available 01/10/20 JUST REDUCED! Charming 3-bedroom Home with Amazing Views! - This cozy 3-bedroom, 2-story home offers plenty of space for all your needs!



As you enter, the spacious living room features a stone fireplace, large patio sliders, and windows that allow natural light to brighten the home throughout the day.



Off of the living room is the kitchen with original wood cabinets, stainless steel fridge, stove, oven, and dishwasher! The windows from the living room and kitchen offer you a glimpse of the view your new deck can offer.



Once you step outside of the sliding glass door, youll enter the newly redone Trex deck giving you views of Sweetwater Reservoir, beautiful Downtown San Diego, and the Coronado Islands.



Down the hall is a full bathroom with a tub/shower combo and a newer full-size washer and dryer. All 3 bedrooms are located down the hall with the master having its own ensuite. The master bedroom has a glass sliding door opening up onto your new deck.



Downstairs is a large room that can be used as an additional living room with access to your backyard.



This home is also equipped with a whole house fan bringing in fresh air easily to help keep you cool.



This home will feature fresh paint and carpet and wont last long.



Call today to schedule a tour and make this home yours!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5335071)