1639 Portola Ave.

Amenities
Exquisite two story home with views and amazing yard. Second level with wood floors boasts an upgraded kitchen with granite counters, large farm sink & stainless appliances. Newly carpeted master has en suite bath and built in closet storage; other 3 beds are down. Large fenced in yard with pool and grass area are great for entertaining & view of the surrounding town and water reservoir from one of two interior decks. 2 car garage with laundry, propane and solar complete this home. Available Early March