All apartments in La Presa
Find more places like 1639 Portola Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Presa, CA
/
1639 Portola Ave.
Last updated February 19 2020 at 12:13 AM

1639 Portola Ave.

1639 Portola Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
La Presa
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1639 Portola Avenue, La Presa, CA 91977
La Presa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Exquisite two story home with views and amazing yard. Second level with wood floors boasts an upgraded kitchen with granite counters, large farm sink & stainless appliances. Newly carpeted master has en suite bath and built in closet storage; other 3 beds are down. Large fenced in yard with pool and grass area are great for entertaining & view of the surrounding town and water reservoir from one of two interior decks. 2 car garage with laundry, propane and solar complete this home. Available Early March

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1639 Portola Ave. have any available units?
1639 Portola Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Presa, CA.
What amenities does 1639 Portola Ave. have?
Some of 1639 Portola Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1639 Portola Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1639 Portola Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1639 Portola Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 1639 Portola Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Presa.
Does 1639 Portola Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1639 Portola Ave. offers parking.
Does 1639 Portola Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1639 Portola Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1639 Portola Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 1639 Portola Ave. has a pool.
Does 1639 Portola Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1639 Portola Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1639 Portola Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1639 Portola Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Does 1639 Portola Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1639 Portola Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Find a Sublet
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

La Presa 2 BedroomsLa Presa 3 Bedrooms
La Presa Apartments with BalconyLa Presa Apartments with Hardwood Floors
La Presa Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CAPoway, CA
Santee, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CASolana Beach, CACoronado, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
Palomar CollegeSan Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College