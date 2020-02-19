1639 Portola Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Exquisite two story home with views and amazing yard. Second level with wood floors boasts an upgraded kitchen with granite counters, large farm sink & stainless appliances. Newly carpeted master has en suite bath and built in closet storage; other 3 beds are down. Large fenced in yard with pool and grass area are great for entertaining & view of the surrounding town and water reservoir from one of two interior decks. 2 car garage with laundry, propane and solar complete this home. Available Early March