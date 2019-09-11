Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated stainless steel fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill

1514 Ramona Avenue Available 09/13/19 Views! Stunning, Upgraded home with Solar! Coming Soon! - Wow! This is the home for you!



This one of a kind home is located high in the hills of Spring Valley. Allowing you to enjoy the incredible views all the way to the water as well as downtown and the Coronado Bridge! You will love the multiple outdoor decks perfect for entertaining!



The living room features Brazilian cherrywood floors, custom paint, travertine fireplace and open concept to the kitchen and dining area. The kitchen boasts custom cabinetry and Brazilian granite countertops. You will love the gourmet kitchen island grill, breakfast bar, stainless appliances and did we mention the views!!!



The master suite features a matching travertine fireplace, custom paint, and plush carpet. The master bath has dual sinks, a soaking bathtub, travertine floorings, and shower! Off the master suite is a large deck with fantastic views!



The other bedrooms have great windows for lots of light, custom paint and either carpet or hardwood!



This is an entertainers dream! Call us today to see this beautiful home!



More to come soon!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5121407)