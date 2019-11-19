1324 Cuyamaca Avenue

Amenities

Brand New 4 bedroom Home for Rent on Dictionary Hill! - Built in 2018, this 4 bedroom/ 3.5 bath home boasts 2,800 esf of living space including an open concept living room, dining room, and kitchen area. The gourmet kitchen includes marble countertops with plenty of cabinet space, large kitchen island, and stainless steel appliances. Upstairs the bedrooms are very spacious. The home also includes a large deck with fantastic views of San Diego. Park your vehicle in the attached 2 car garage. The home also includes solar panels.



Tenant pays for all utilities including water, sewer, trash, gas, electricity, cable, and WiFi.



RENT: $3,300 per month

Security Deposit: $3,300

No Pets Accepted



Available NOW



Application Requirements:

- $42 Application Fee for all adults over 18 yrs old

- Credit Score of 680 or Higher

- No Evictions

- No Bankruptcies

- Income Requirement of $6,600 per month

- Income Verification (at least 2 months of paycheck stubs or 2 years of tax returns)

- Employment Verification

- Rental History Verification (at least 2 years)



Please call to schedule a showing today!

Gold Key Property Management

(619) 356-1919



(RLNE5167510)