Home
/
La Presa, CA
/
1324 Cuyamaca Avenue
Last updated November 19 2019 at 11:14 AM

1324 Cuyamaca Avenue

1324 Cuyamaca Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1324 Cuyamaca Avenue, La Presa, CA 91977
La Presa

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Brand New 4 bedroom Home for Rent on Dictionary Hill! - Built in 2018, this 4 bedroom/ 3.5 bath home boasts 2,800 esf of living space including an open concept living room, dining room, and kitchen area. The gourmet kitchen includes marble countertops with plenty of cabinet space, large kitchen island, and stainless steel appliances. Upstairs the bedrooms are very spacious. The home also includes a large deck with fantastic views of San Diego. Park your vehicle in the attached 2 car garage. The home also includes solar panels.

Tenant pays for all utilities including water, sewer, trash, gas, electricity, cable, and WiFi.

RENT: $3,300 per month
Security Deposit: $3,300
No Pets Accepted

Available NOW

Application Requirements:
- $42 Application Fee for all adults over 18 yrs old
- Credit Score of 680 or Higher
- No Evictions
- No Bankruptcies
- Income Requirement of $6,600 per month
- Income Verification (at least 2 months of paycheck stubs or 2 years of tax returns)
- Employment Verification
- Rental History Verification (at least 2 years)

Please call to schedule a showing today!
Gold Key Property Management
(619) 356-1919

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5167510)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1324 Cuyamaca Avenue have any available units?
1324 Cuyamaca Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Presa, CA.
What amenities does 1324 Cuyamaca Avenue have?
Some of 1324 Cuyamaca Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1324 Cuyamaca Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1324 Cuyamaca Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1324 Cuyamaca Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1324 Cuyamaca Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Presa.
Does 1324 Cuyamaca Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1324 Cuyamaca Avenue offers parking.
Does 1324 Cuyamaca Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1324 Cuyamaca Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1324 Cuyamaca Avenue have a pool?
No, 1324 Cuyamaca Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1324 Cuyamaca Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1324 Cuyamaca Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1324 Cuyamaca Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1324 Cuyamaca Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1324 Cuyamaca Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1324 Cuyamaca Avenue has units with air conditioning.
