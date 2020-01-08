All apartments in La Palma
Find more places like 8401 Meadowlark Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Palma, CA
/
8401 Meadowlark Lane
Last updated January 8 2020 at 2:58 PM

8401 Meadowlark Lane

8401 Meadowlark Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

8401 Meadowlark Lane, La Palma, CA 90623
La Palma

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
AWARD WINNING schools, Kennedy High/Oxford. Modern and spacious newly updated 4 BEDROOM 3 BATH, new dual pan windows, laminate flooring throughout the whole house, new kitchen with recess lighting, crown molding, Large formal living room & dining room. quarts counters, new stainless steel appliances, sink, faucet and range hood. One bedroom downstairs, 3 bedroom upstairs, Master suite has large walk-in closet & remodeled bathroom. Custom made bookcases in downstairs bedroom and in family room. interior & exterior painted in a year ago.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8401 Meadowlark Lane have any available units?
8401 Meadowlark Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Palma, CA.
What amenities does 8401 Meadowlark Lane have?
Some of 8401 Meadowlark Lane's amenities include recently renovated, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8401 Meadowlark Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8401 Meadowlark Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8401 Meadowlark Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8401 Meadowlark Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Palma.
Does 8401 Meadowlark Lane offer parking?
No, 8401 Meadowlark Lane does not offer parking.
Does 8401 Meadowlark Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8401 Meadowlark Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8401 Meadowlark Lane have a pool?
No, 8401 Meadowlark Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8401 Meadowlark Lane have accessible units?
No, 8401 Meadowlark Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8401 Meadowlark Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8401 Meadowlark Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8401 Meadowlark Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 8401 Meadowlark Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CACypress, CABuena Park, CACerritos, CALakewood, CALa Mirada, CAArtesia, CA
Norwalk, CASanta Fe Springs, CAStanton, CAGarden Grove, CASeal Beach, CADowney, CABellflower, CAWestminster, CAWhittier, CALa Habra, CAPico Rivera, CAParamount, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles