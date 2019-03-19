7532 Keith Cir Available 02/01/19 4 Bedroom Remodel - Remodeled 4 bedroom 2.25 bath One bedroom downstairs Air conditioning, New 5 person Spa, Cul de Sac location. Fireplace Remodeled Bathrooms & Kitchen
(RLNE2772895)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7532 Keith Cir have any available units?
7532 Keith Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Palma, CA.
What amenities does 7532 Keith Cir have?
Some of 7532 Keith Cir's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7532 Keith Cir currently offering any rent specials?
7532 Keith Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7532 Keith Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 7532 Keith Cir is pet friendly.
Does 7532 Keith Cir offer parking?
No, 7532 Keith Cir does not offer parking.
Does 7532 Keith Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7532 Keith Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7532 Keith Cir have a pool?
No, 7532 Keith Cir does not have a pool.
Does 7532 Keith Cir have accessible units?
No, 7532 Keith Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 7532 Keith Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 7532 Keith Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7532 Keith Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7532 Keith Cir has units with air conditioning.