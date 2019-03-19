All apartments in La Palma
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7532 Keith Cir

7532 Keith Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

7532 Keith Circle, La Palma, CA 90623
La Palma

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
7532 Keith Cir Available 02/01/19 4 Bedroom Remodel - Remodeled 4 bedroom 2.25 bath One bedroom downstairs
Air conditioning, New 5 person Spa, Cul de Sac location.
Fireplace Remodeled Bathrooms & Kitchen

(RLNE2772895)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

