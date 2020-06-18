All apartments in La Palma
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

5191 Banbury Circle

5191 Banbury Circle · No Longer Available
Location

5191 Banbury Circle, La Palma, CA 90623
La Palma

Amenities

w/d hookup
Unit Amenities
Remodeled, 3-Bed Townhouse for Rent in La Palma - This roomy, remodeled townhouse has a lot to offer. Wood-style vinyl plank flooring and porcelain tile grace the downstairs. A spacious kitchen with breakfast nook has sliding glass doors opening to the back patio. Enjoy the spacious patio with low maintenance slate floors, astro turf for your pets, and a patio cover for shade from the afternoon heat. Direct access to the garage through the patio is an added convenience. The 2-car garage offers plenty of storage space and laundry hook-ups. The remodeled kitchen features quartz counters, ceramic tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. A brick fireplace in the living room gives the home a nice ambiance and you'll love the fully remodeled bathrooms and generous room sizes. Located right next to Arnold Cypress Park and walking distance to JFK High School, Walker Junior High School, and King Elementary School - just a short drive from Knotts Berry Farm between the 605 and 5 FWYs.
*Pets are permitted with $500 pet deposit per pet (limit 2)

(RLNE5848609)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

