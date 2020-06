Amenities

garage pool

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking pool garage

Welcome home to this stunning 3 bed and 2.5 bath located in Hillsborough Community! This 2 level home features 1,683 sq. ft of living space and 6,095 lot with a cozy backyard. The home has an open floor plan with 1 main level bathroom downstairs. All bedrooms are located upstairs with 2 bathrooms. The garage is attached directly for easy access and features plenty of storage space. Conveniently located within walking distance to the community pool & jacuzzi!