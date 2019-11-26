15931 Alta Vista Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher oven range recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

This is " Must- See "Move -in condition Immaculately maintained spacious 2 Bedroom , 2bath, one level atrium model, extensively up graded including wooden shuttle, new appliances, new air conditioner , condo. No above you or below with the end unit, located at La Mirada Landmark Active Community association, must be 55 or older 24/7 security Guard, Community has an array of service to enhance the quality of life for residents, such as large pool, spa, tennis courts dancing hall, woodworking shop, gym, Community center, art and craft room, and much more, The beautifully tree line community has scenic walking paths with a very serene and private, setting for lovely evening strolls.

The La Mirada Golf course is conveniently located right across the street from Community.