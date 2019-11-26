All apartments in La Mirada
Last updated November 26 2019 at 10:10 AM

15931 Alta Vista Drive

Location

15931 Alta Vista Drive, La Mirada, CA 90638
La Mirada

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
This is " Must- See "Move -in condition Immaculately maintained spacious 2 Bedroom , 2bath, one level atrium model, extensively up graded including wooden shuttle, new appliances, new air conditioner , condo. No above you or below with the end unit, located at La Mirada Landmark Active Community association, must be 55 or older 24/7 security Guard, Community has an array of service to enhance the quality of life for residents, such as large pool, spa, tennis courts dancing hall, woodworking shop, gym, Community center, art and craft room, and much more, The beautifully tree line community has scenic walking paths with a very serene and private, setting for lovely evening strolls.
The La Mirada Golf course is conveniently located right across the street from Community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15931 Alta Vista Drive have any available units?
15931 Alta Vista Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mirada, CA.
What amenities does 15931 Alta Vista Drive have?
Some of 15931 Alta Vista Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15931 Alta Vista Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15931 Alta Vista Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15931 Alta Vista Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15931 Alta Vista Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Mirada.
Does 15931 Alta Vista Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15931 Alta Vista Drive offers parking.
Does 15931 Alta Vista Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15931 Alta Vista Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15931 Alta Vista Drive have a pool?
Yes, 15931 Alta Vista Drive has a pool.
Does 15931 Alta Vista Drive have accessible units?
No, 15931 Alta Vista Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15931 Alta Vista Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15931 Alta Vista Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 15931 Alta Vista Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15931 Alta Vista Drive has units with air conditioning.

