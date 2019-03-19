15908 Promontory Place

Amenities

Gorgeous 4 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms 2 story house located in the beautiful community at Hillsborough Heights. Great floor plan, bright and airy! This wonderful home features laminated wooden floors throughout, crown moldings, kitchen with white cabinets and quartz counter tops, newer stove & dishwasher, living room with cathedral ceiling, family room with a fireplace, custom blinds, chandeliers, solar panels, water softener, master bedroom has a balcony with views, master bath with dual sinks also, separate bath tub & shower and well maintained large backyard. Association pool & spa. Close to La Mirada golf course, library, shopping centers and schools. Well maintained beautiful home!