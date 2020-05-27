All apartments in La Mirada
Home
/
La Mirada, CA
/
15549 Ashgrove Drive
Last updated May 27 2020 at 10:46 AM

15549 Ashgrove Drive

15549 Ashgrove Drive · No Longer Available
La Mirada
3 Bedrooms
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Garage
Location

15549 Ashgrove Drive, La Mirada, CA 90638
La Mirada

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful Spacious Newly Upgraded 4B/2B in La Mirada, CA!!! - This newly upgraded spacious 4b/2b home has an open concept living plan w/ brand new click plank flooring throughout, newly upgraded bathrooms and plenty of cabinet and storage space throughout the home. This beautiful home is equipped w/ central air conditioning and a sparkling pool for those hot summer days. This property is conveniently located near multiple shopping centers, fast food & fine dining, La Mirada Regional Park, La Mirada High School, and a handful of elementary schools.

- Brand New Click Plank Flooring Throughout Entire Home
- Fresh Paint Throughout Home
- New Mirrored Closet Doors in Bedrooms
- Sprinkler System in Front Yard
- Double Car Garage
- Central A/C & Heat
- Pool

Requirements:
- Minimum of 600 credit score
- 2.5 times the rent income
- No bankruptcies
- No evictions
- No judgments
- $35/application ; All adults over 18 must apply

Visit us at our website:
https://www.ambassadorpropertymgmt.com/

(RLNE5799969)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15549 Ashgrove Drive have any available units?
15549 Ashgrove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mirada, CA.
What amenities does 15549 Ashgrove Drive have?
Some of 15549 Ashgrove Drive's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15549 Ashgrove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15549 Ashgrove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15549 Ashgrove Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15549 Ashgrove Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Mirada.
Does 15549 Ashgrove Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15549 Ashgrove Drive offers parking.
Does 15549 Ashgrove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15549 Ashgrove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15549 Ashgrove Drive have a pool?
Yes, 15549 Ashgrove Drive has a pool.
Does 15549 Ashgrove Drive have accessible units?
No, 15549 Ashgrove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15549 Ashgrove Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 15549 Ashgrove Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15549 Ashgrove Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15549 Ashgrove Drive has units with air conditioning.

