15549 Ashgrove Drive

Amenities

garage recently renovated pool air conditioning

Beautiful Spacious Newly Upgraded 4B/2B in La Mirada, CA!!! - This newly upgraded spacious 4b/2b home has an open concept living plan w/ brand new click plank flooring throughout, newly upgraded bathrooms and plenty of cabinet and storage space throughout the home. This beautiful home is equipped w/ central air conditioning and a sparkling pool for those hot summer days. This property is conveniently located near multiple shopping centers, fast food & fine dining, La Mirada Regional Park, La Mirada High School, and a handful of elementary schools.



- Brand New Click Plank Flooring Throughout Entire Home

- Fresh Paint Throughout Home

- New Mirrored Closet Doors in Bedrooms

- Sprinkler System in Front Yard

- Double Car Garage

- Central A/C & Heat

- Pool



Requirements:

- Minimum of 600 credit score

- 2.5 times the rent income

- No bankruptcies

- No evictions

- No judgments

- $35/application ; All adults over 18 must apply



Visit us at our website:

https://www.ambassadorpropertymgmt.com/



(RLNE5799969)