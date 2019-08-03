15324 Manzanares Road

Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Wow, Wow, Wow! You must see this house to believe! This house offers 4 large bed rooms with 2 baths with high ceilings. Whole house has been upgraded with new materials inside and outside. All new paintings inside and outside and garage. Kitchen has new cabinet, new countertop, new appliances, new sink and faucets. Two bathrooms with new tiled walls and floors, new lightings, new mirrors, new showers and faucets. Whole house comes with new laminate wood floors and recessed lights and lightings on ceilings. Garage is finished with new drywalls and epoxied floors.Currently outside painting and garage upgrade are progressing. This house is conveniently located within walking distance to the La Mirada Golf course, Park,Lake, City Hall, Library, Biola University and all Shopping and Restaurants. This house will be ready to move in by middle of August. Please make an appointment for showing. Please call Thomas at 562-274-3593 for private showing.