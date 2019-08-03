All apartments in La Mirada
15324 Manzanares Road

15324 Manzanares Road · No Longer Available
Location

15324 Manzanares Road, La Mirada, CA 90638
La Mirada

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wow, Wow, Wow! You must see this house to believe! This house offers 4 large bed rooms with 2 baths with high ceilings. Whole house has been upgraded with new materials inside and outside. All new paintings inside and outside and garage. Kitchen has new cabinet, new countertop, new appliances, new sink and faucets. Two bathrooms with new tiled walls and floors, new lightings, new mirrors, new showers and faucets. Whole house comes with new laminate wood floors and recessed lights and lightings on ceilings. Garage is finished with new drywalls and epoxied floors.Currently outside painting and garage upgrade are progressing. This house is conveniently located within walking distance to the La Mirada Golf course, Park,Lake, City Hall, Library, Biola University and all Shopping and Restaurants. This house will be ready to move in by middle of August. Please make an appointment for showing. Please call Thomas at 562-274-3593 for private showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15324 Manzanares Road have any available units?
15324 Manzanares Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mirada, CA.
Is 15324 Manzanares Road currently offering any rent specials?
15324 Manzanares Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15324 Manzanares Road pet-friendly?
No, 15324 Manzanares Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Mirada.
Does 15324 Manzanares Road offer parking?
Yes, 15324 Manzanares Road offers parking.
Does 15324 Manzanares Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15324 Manzanares Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15324 Manzanares Road have a pool?
No, 15324 Manzanares Road does not have a pool.
Does 15324 Manzanares Road have accessible units?
No, 15324 Manzanares Road does not have accessible units.
Does 15324 Manzanares Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 15324 Manzanares Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15324 Manzanares Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 15324 Manzanares Road does not have units with air conditioning.
