15234 borda rd

A place you can call home! This fabulous one story single family home features 3 bedrooms 1.5 bathrooms, 1050 square feet and 5,984 square feet lot. Long driveway can fit up to 4 cars! Finally a home with a beautiful backyard, covered backyard patio that can host parties or you can spend time relaxing in. The home is located near award winning schools, La Mirada Splash! water park, Biola University, great parks, golf courses and shopping. The entire home has wood flooring, central cooling and heating while the fans accompany all rooms, adequate closet space and lots of natural light, kitchen has nice oak cabinets with granite countertops. Home comes with washer and dryer hook ups. Come take a look!