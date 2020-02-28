All apartments in La Mirada
Last updated February 28 2020 at 7:05 PM

15234 borda rd

15234 Borda Road · No Longer Available
Location

15234 Borda Road, La Mirada, CA 90638
La Mirada

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
A place you can call home! This fabulous one story single family home features 3 bedrooms 1.5 bathrooms, 1050 square feet and 5,984 square feet lot. Long driveway can fit up to 4 cars! Finally a home with a beautiful backyard, covered backyard patio that can host parties or you can spend time relaxing in. The home is located near award winning schools, La Mirada Splash! water park, Biola University, great parks, golf courses and shopping. The entire home has wood flooring, central cooling and heating while the fans accompany all rooms, adequate closet space and lots of natural light, kitchen has nice oak cabinets with granite countertops. Home comes with washer and dryer hook ups. Come take a look!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15234 borda rd have any available units?
15234 borda rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mirada, CA.
What amenities does 15234 borda rd have?
Some of 15234 borda rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15234 borda rd currently offering any rent specials?
15234 borda rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15234 borda rd pet-friendly?
No, 15234 borda rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Mirada.
Does 15234 borda rd offer parking?
Yes, 15234 borda rd offers parking.
Does 15234 borda rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15234 borda rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15234 borda rd have a pool?
No, 15234 borda rd does not have a pool.
Does 15234 borda rd have accessible units?
No, 15234 borda rd does not have accessible units.
Does 15234 borda rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 15234 borda rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15234 borda rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 15234 borda rd does not have units with air conditioning.

