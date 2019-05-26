All apartments in La Mirada
15225 Santa Gertrudes Unit P101
15225 Santa Gertrudes Unit P101

15225 Santa Gertrudes Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

15225 Santa Gertrudes Avenue, La Mirada, CA 90638
La Mirada

Amenities

recently renovated
gym
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
sauna
La Mirada Condo - Enjoy resort-style living in this spacious 2/2 La Mirada Condo in private "Los Olivos" community. Condo has access to HOA amenities, such as two swimming pools, sauna, tennis court, fitness center,etc. Unit features new flooring, AC unit, upgraded kitchen, and a master bedroom.

Conveniently located near the 5 and 91 freeways, near restaurants, shopping centers, amusement parks, and entertainment.

Email for quickest response. Apply on www.elcaminopm.com under "Featured Listings". Must have minimum 650 credit score.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4891413)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15225 Santa Gertrudes Unit P101 have any available units?
15225 Santa Gertrudes Unit P101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mirada, CA.
What amenities does 15225 Santa Gertrudes Unit P101 have?
Some of 15225 Santa Gertrudes Unit P101's amenities include recently renovated, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15225 Santa Gertrudes Unit P101 currently offering any rent specials?
15225 Santa Gertrudes Unit P101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15225 Santa Gertrudes Unit P101 pet-friendly?
No, 15225 Santa Gertrudes Unit P101 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Mirada.
Does 15225 Santa Gertrudes Unit P101 offer parking?
No, 15225 Santa Gertrudes Unit P101 does not offer parking.
Does 15225 Santa Gertrudes Unit P101 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15225 Santa Gertrudes Unit P101 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15225 Santa Gertrudes Unit P101 have a pool?
Yes, 15225 Santa Gertrudes Unit P101 has a pool.
Does 15225 Santa Gertrudes Unit P101 have accessible units?
No, 15225 Santa Gertrudes Unit P101 does not have accessible units.
Does 15225 Santa Gertrudes Unit P101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 15225 Santa Gertrudes Unit P101 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15225 Santa Gertrudes Unit P101 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15225 Santa Gertrudes Unit P101 has units with air conditioning.
