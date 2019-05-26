15225 Santa Gertrudes Unit P101

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool sauna tennis court

La Mirada Condo - Enjoy resort-style living in this spacious 2/2 La Mirada Condo in private "Los Olivos" community. Condo has access to HOA amenities, such as two swimming pools, sauna, tennis court, fitness center,etc. Unit features new flooring, AC unit, upgraded kitchen, and a master bedroom.



Conveniently located near the 5 and 91 freeways, near restaurants, shopping centers, amusement parks, and entertainment.



Email for quickest response. Apply on www.elcaminopm.com under "Featured Listings". Must have minimum 650 credit score.



No Pets Allowed



