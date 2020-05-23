15034 Steprock Dr

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated

Newly Upgraded 3b/2b in La Mirada, CA!!! - This beautiful spacious newly upgraded home in La Mirada,CA is a must see! This property contains 1,400 sq ft, 3 bedroom, 2 full bathrooms with an enclosed den. With more upgrades in the works, this property is perfect for a small family. This home is conveniently located near La Mirada High School & within walking distance of Granada Middle School, multiple elementary schools. Within walking distance of shopping centers, restaurants, and much more!



- Kitchen Fully Remodeled

- Bathrooms Recently Remodeled

- New Plank Flooring throughout living room, hallway, kitchen & den area

- Central Heating

- New Windows Throughout House

- Double Car Garage



Requirements:

- Minimum 600 Credit Score

- 2.5 times the rental income

- No bankruptcies

- No evictions

- No judgements

- $35 application fee per adults over the age of 18 years



(RLNE5763536)