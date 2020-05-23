15034 Steprock Dr

Amenities
Newly Upgraded 3b/2b in La Mirada, CA!!! - This beautiful spacious newly upgraded home in La Mirada,CA is a must see! This property contains 1,400 sq ft, 3 bedroom, 2 full bathrooms with an enclosed den. With more upgrades in the works, this property is perfect for a small family. This home is conveniently located near La Mirada High School & within walking distance of Granada Middle School, multiple elementary schools. Within walking distance of shopping centers, restaurants, and much more!
- Kitchen Fully Remodeled
- Bathrooms Recently Remodeled
- New Plank Flooring throughout living room, hallway, kitchen & den area
- Central Heating
- New Windows Throughout House
- Double Car Garage
Requirements:
- Minimum 600 Credit Score
- 2.5 times the rental income
- No bankruptcies
- No evictions
- No judgements
- $35 application fee per adults over the age of 18 years
(RLNE5763536)