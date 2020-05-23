All apartments in La Mirada
15034 Steprock Dr

15034 Steprock Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15034 Steprock Drive, La Mirada, CA 90638
La Mirada

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Newly Upgraded 3b/2b in La Mirada, CA!!! - This beautiful spacious newly upgraded home in La Mirada,CA is a must see! This property contains 1,400 sq ft, 3 bedroom, 2 full bathrooms with an enclosed den. With more upgrades in the works, this property is perfect for a small family. This home is conveniently located near La Mirada High School & within walking distance of Granada Middle School, multiple elementary schools. Within walking distance of shopping centers, restaurants, and much more!

- Kitchen Fully Remodeled
- Bathrooms Recently Remodeled
- New Plank Flooring throughout living room, hallway, kitchen & den area
- Central Heating
- New Windows Throughout House
- Double Car Garage

Requirements:
- Minimum 600 Credit Score
- 2.5 times the rental income
- No bankruptcies
- No evictions
- No judgements
- $35 application fee per adults over the age of 18 years

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15034 Steprock Dr have any available units?
15034 Steprock Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mirada, CA.
Is 15034 Steprock Dr currently offering any rent specials?
15034 Steprock Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15034 Steprock Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 15034 Steprock Dr is pet friendly.
Does 15034 Steprock Dr offer parking?
Yes, 15034 Steprock Dr offers parking.
Does 15034 Steprock Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15034 Steprock Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15034 Steprock Dr have a pool?
No, 15034 Steprock Dr does not have a pool.
Does 15034 Steprock Dr have accessible units?
No, 15034 Steprock Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 15034 Steprock Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 15034 Steprock Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15034 Steprock Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 15034 Steprock Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

