Last updated September 23 2019 at 7:29 AM

14812 Faceta Dr

14812 Faceta Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14812 Faceta Drive, La Mirada, CA 90638
La Mirada

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
internet access
pet friendly
Located near Rosecrans and Beach Blvd. The room is available September 15. Rent is $850/month and includes internet and ALL utilities. The bathroom will be shared with two other girls. There is plenty of street parking. All common areas are open for use so long as you clean up after yourselves. This is a non smoking home. For further information, feel free to email me.

The house is within 5 minutes of Biola University and about 15-20 minutes from Disneyland depending on traffic. It is a quiet and safe neighborhood.

There is a dog on site that lives in the backyard. No other animals will be accepted on the premises.

*Looking for a female housemate*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14812 Faceta Dr have any available units?
14812 Faceta Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mirada, CA.
What amenities does 14812 Faceta Dr have?
Some of 14812 Faceta Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14812 Faceta Dr currently offering any rent specials?
14812 Faceta Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14812 Faceta Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 14812 Faceta Dr is pet friendly.
Does 14812 Faceta Dr offer parking?
No, 14812 Faceta Dr does not offer parking.
Does 14812 Faceta Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14812 Faceta Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14812 Faceta Dr have a pool?
No, 14812 Faceta Dr does not have a pool.
Does 14812 Faceta Dr have accessible units?
No, 14812 Faceta Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 14812 Faceta Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14812 Faceta Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 14812 Faceta Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14812 Faceta Dr has units with air conditioning.

