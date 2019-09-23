14812 Faceta Dr

Amenities

Located near Rosecrans and Beach Blvd. The room is available September 15. Rent is $850/month and includes internet and ALL utilities. The bathroom will be shared with two other girls. There is plenty of street parking. All common areas are open for use so long as you clean up after yourselves. This is a non smoking home. For further information, feel free to email me.



The house is within 5 minutes of Biola University and about 15-20 minutes from Disneyland depending on traffic. It is a quiet and safe neighborhood.



There is a dog on site that lives in the backyard. No other animals will be accepted on the premises.



*Looking for a female housemate*