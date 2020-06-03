14775 San Feliciano Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bed 1.75 Bath House For Rent in La Mirada - Remodeled 3 Bedroom 1.75 Bath house with new upgraded kitchen. New paint, new laminate flooring, new kitchen cabinets, new windows and patio glass doors.



YouTube Video Walk Through

youtu.be/VEk80rfmvp8



No cost to apply, all application fees have been suspended due to Covid-19, and because we are not able to have open house before applying. Only the top party or top two parties can view the home, after submission of applications and proof of income. Your credit will not be ran before seeing inside the home. Please convey if you do have good credit, that would be helpful to convey to show your strength as an applicant. If you are selected, the broker or agent will meet you at the property to open up the home, bleach/disinfect the door knobs and light switches, allow entry to verify the pictures and video that you have viewed before proceeding to run your credit, criminal, and background check. I know this seems a lot to see inside, but it is not possible to have the usual open house showings. rentfrompeter.com for more info. Call me if you have questions.



(RLNE5662227)