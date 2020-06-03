All apartments in La Mirada
14775 San Feliciano Drive
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:35 AM

14775 San Feliciano Drive

14775 San Feliciano Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14775 San Feliciano Drive, La Mirada, CA 90638
La Mirada

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bed 1.75 Bath House For Rent in La Mirada - Remodeled 3 Bedroom 1.75 Bath house with new upgraded kitchen. New paint, new laminate flooring, new kitchen cabinets, new windows and patio glass doors.

YouTube Video Walk Through
youtu.be/VEk80rfmvp8

No cost to apply, all application fees have been suspended due to Covid-19, and because we are not able to have open house before applying. Only the top party or top two parties can view the home, after submission of applications and proof of income. Your credit will not be ran before seeing inside the home. Please convey if you do have good credit, that would be helpful to convey to show your strength as an applicant. If you are selected, the broker or agent will meet you at the property to open up the home, bleach/disinfect the door knobs and light switches, allow entry to verify the pictures and video that you have viewed before proceeding to run your credit, criminal, and background check. I know this seems a lot to see inside, but it is not possible to have the usual open house showings. rentfrompeter.com for more info. Call me if you have questions.

(RLNE5662227)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14775 San Feliciano Drive have any available units?
14775 San Feliciano Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mirada, CA.
Is 14775 San Feliciano Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14775 San Feliciano Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14775 San Feliciano Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 14775 San Feliciano Drive is pet friendly.
Does 14775 San Feliciano Drive offer parking?
No, 14775 San Feliciano Drive does not offer parking.
Does 14775 San Feliciano Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14775 San Feliciano Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14775 San Feliciano Drive have a pool?
No, 14775 San Feliciano Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14775 San Feliciano Drive have accessible units?
No, 14775 San Feliciano Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14775 San Feliciano Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 14775 San Feliciano Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14775 San Feliciano Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14775 San Feliciano Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
