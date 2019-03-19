14502 Gardenhill Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3 Bedroom 1.75 Baths Single Story Home in Garden Hill area. This lovely home features; Upgraded Kitchen with White cabinet, Quartz counter top & Tile backsplash accent , Laminated wood flooring throughout the house, Recessed lighting, Upgraded Bathrooms, Tile flooring in the kitchen & Bathrooms, High Ceiling Living room over looks tranquil Backyard. It makes this house feel more spacious and airy. 2 Car Attached garage with Direct inside access. Very Convenient location. Close to shopping & Restaurants.