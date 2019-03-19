All apartments in La Mirada
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14502 Gardenhill Drive

14502 Gardenhill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14502 Gardenhill Drive, La Mirada, CA 90638
La Mirada

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 1.75 Baths Single Story Home in Garden Hill area. This lovely home features; Upgraded Kitchen with White cabinet, Quartz counter top & Tile backsplash accent , Laminated wood flooring throughout the house, Recessed lighting, Upgraded Bathrooms, Tile flooring in the kitchen & Bathrooms, High Ceiling Living room over looks tranquil Backyard. It makes this house feel more spacious and airy. 2 Car Attached garage with Direct inside access. Very Convenient location. Close to shopping & Restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14502 Gardenhill Drive have any available units?
14502 Gardenhill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mirada, CA.
Is 14502 Gardenhill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14502 Gardenhill Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14502 Gardenhill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14502 Gardenhill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Mirada.
Does 14502 Gardenhill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14502 Gardenhill Drive does offer parking.
Does 14502 Gardenhill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14502 Gardenhill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14502 Gardenhill Drive have a pool?
No, 14502 Gardenhill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14502 Gardenhill Drive have accessible units?
No, 14502 Gardenhill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14502 Gardenhill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 14502 Gardenhill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14502 Gardenhill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14502 Gardenhill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
