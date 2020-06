Amenities

Beautiful 3 Bed/ 2 Bath La Mirada Home. Enjoy The Gorgeous Upgraded Kitchen, Bathrooms, New Laminated Flooring, And Fresh Interior Paint. This Home Is Complete With Central A/C And Heating, Dual Paned Vinyl Windows, Attached Garage With Remote Control, Newer Composition Roof. Large Backyard For The BBQ And Entertaining For Your Family And Friends. Close To Biola University, La Mirada Golf Course, Park, Shopping, Dinning, And Much More!!!