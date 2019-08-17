14022 Elmbrook Drive

Amenities

granite counters garage stainless steel air conditioning fireplace furnished

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace furnished granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This magnificent home is beautifully furnished and absolutely gorgeous. Recently rebuilt by owner inside and out to enhance functionality and curb appeal. The amenities include a kitchen boasts top of the line stainless steel appliances, granite counters and wood cabinetry; a faux fireplace; an energy efficient air-conditioning & heating, French sliding doors, dual pane windows, R-39 ceiling insulation & R-22 wall insulation, motorized entry gate, a 6ft. block wall for complete backyard privacy, a huge park like yard with automatic nightlights , automatic sprinklers and weekly gardener included in rent; and a tiled garage with remote control opener and lots of cabinet storage. HOME IS FULLY FURNISHED with top of the line furniture and appliances. There is too much to mention, YOU have to see it to believe it. NO PETS please! All tenants must have excellent credit!



Please Contact DEANNA (562) 397-4851 or JAMES (562-397-4850.