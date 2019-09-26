All apartments in La Mirada
13029 El Morado St
13029 El Morado St

13029 El Morado Street · No Longer Available
Location

13029 El Morado Street, La Mirada, CA 90638
La Mirada

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful spacious home located in one of the most desirable neighborhood of La Mirada. Located around many attractions nearby, from stores to nearby attractions, such as Anna J. Martin Park. Pretty front, and back landscape, beautiful drive way with a two car garage. Home is huge with a living room, and a family room in different sections of the house. Large kitchen with granite counter tops, and a sliding door to access the beautiful yard. Has wood flooring stairs to lead to the master bedrooms with the bathrooms located nearby. Hurry and be the first to view and apply to this beautiful big home.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1985

Deposits: $3,500.00
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13029 El Morado St have any available units?
13029 El Morado St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mirada, CA.
Is 13029 El Morado St currently offering any rent specials?
13029 El Morado St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13029 El Morado St pet-friendly?
No, 13029 El Morado St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Mirada.
Does 13029 El Morado St offer parking?
Yes, 13029 El Morado St offers parking.
Does 13029 El Morado St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13029 El Morado St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13029 El Morado St have a pool?
No, 13029 El Morado St does not have a pool.
Does 13029 El Morado St have accessible units?
No, 13029 El Morado St does not have accessible units.
Does 13029 El Morado St have units with dishwashers?
No, 13029 El Morado St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13029 El Morado St have units with air conditioning?
No, 13029 El Morado St does not have units with air conditioning.
