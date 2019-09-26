13029 El Morado St

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful spacious home located in one of the most desirable neighborhood of La Mirada. Located around many attractions nearby, from stores to nearby attractions, such as Anna J. Martin Park. Pretty front, and back landscape, beautiful drive way with a two car garage. Home is huge with a living room, and a family room in different sections of the house. Large kitchen with granite counter tops, and a sliding door to access the beautiful yard. Has wood flooring stairs to lead to the master bedrooms with the bathrooms located nearby. Hurry and be the first to view and apply to this beautiful big home.



Smoking: No



Year Built: 1985



Deposits: $3,500.00

Contact us to schedule a showing.