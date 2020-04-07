All apartments in La Mirada
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:17 AM

12811 Elmrock Ave.

12811 Elmrock Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

12811 Elmrock Avenue, La Mirada, CA 90638
La Mirada

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3 Bedroom La Mirada Home - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home in great La Mirada neighborhood. Lovely entry with double doors and in-lay travertine tile floors. Bright family room with travertine floors and recessed area for TV. Formal dining room with recessed lighting, in-lay travertine floors and gas fireplace. Kitchen with granite countertops, built-in refrigerator and 6 burner stainless steel double oven. Master bedroom has attached bath and backyard access. Two good sized spare bedrooms and hall bath. Back yard has large grass area and spacious patio. Home features laundry room with washer and dryer, central AC/heat, 2 car garage.

Resident Benefits Package is required and is charged at $15/month above the rent. Liability Insurance will be required and is charged at $12.50/month above the rent. Pet Protection Admin Fee: $15 per mo/per pet.

You may go direct and view the property at your convenience between the hours of 8am - 5:30pm. Go to https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1242785?source=marketing and click on Request Showing. From there follow the steps by inputting your phone number and credit card number. You do need to enter your credit card information for identification and security reasons. There is a one-time $0.99 fee. You will get a text message with a phone number to call once at the property that will give you a code to enter the property. NOTE: Wait for 888# to be texted to your prior to going to the property.

*PROPERTY IS MONITORED FOR SECURITY*

Please make sure to lock all doors when you leave and put the keys back inside the lockbox. You can use the same code you entered with to open and close the lockbox to deposit the keys back in.

Contact:
Leasing Department 714-515-3999
www.WhiteGlovePM.com
Leasing.Agent@WhiteGlovePM.com

(RLNE5615841)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12811 Elmrock Ave. have any available units?
12811 Elmrock Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mirada, CA.
What amenities does 12811 Elmrock Ave. have?
Some of 12811 Elmrock Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12811 Elmrock Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
12811 Elmrock Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12811 Elmrock Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 12811 Elmrock Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 12811 Elmrock Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 12811 Elmrock Ave. offers parking.
Does 12811 Elmrock Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12811 Elmrock Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12811 Elmrock Ave. have a pool?
No, 12811 Elmrock Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 12811 Elmrock Ave. have accessible units?
No, 12811 Elmrock Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 12811 Elmrock Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 12811 Elmrock Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12811 Elmrock Ave. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12811 Elmrock Ave. has units with air conditioning.

