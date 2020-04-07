12811 Elmrock Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

3 Bedroom La Mirada Home - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home in great La Mirada neighborhood. Lovely entry with double doors and in-lay travertine tile floors. Bright family room with travertine floors and recessed area for TV. Formal dining room with recessed lighting, in-lay travertine floors and gas fireplace. Kitchen with granite countertops, built-in refrigerator and 6 burner stainless steel double oven. Master bedroom has attached bath and backyard access. Two good sized spare bedrooms and hall bath. Back yard has large grass area and spacious patio. Home features laundry room with washer and dryer, central AC/heat, 2 car garage.



Resident Benefits Package is required and is charged at $15/month above the rent. Liability Insurance will be required and is charged at $12.50/month above the rent. Pet Protection Admin Fee: $15 per mo/per pet.



You may go direct and view the property at your convenience between the hours of 8am - 5:30pm. Go to https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1242785?source=marketing and click on Request Showing. From there follow the steps by inputting your phone number and credit card number. You do need to enter your credit card information for identification and security reasons. There is a one-time $0.99 fee. You will get a text message with a phone number to call once at the property that will give you a code to enter the property. NOTE: Wait for 888# to be texted to your prior to going to the property.



*PROPERTY IS MONITORED FOR SECURITY*



Please make sure to lock all doors when you leave and put the keys back inside the lockbox. You can use the same code you entered with to open and close the lockbox to deposit the keys back in.



Contact:

Leasing Department 714-515-3999

www.WhiteGlovePM.com

Leasing.Agent@WhiteGlovePM.com



(RLNE5615841)