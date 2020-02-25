12408 La Pomelo Road

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

AMAZING rare opportunity in premium rental location! Fully remodeled and upgraded, 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom located in La Mirada near shopping, restaurants and schools. Completely remodeled, with new flooring, bathroom, kitchen appliances, sinks, cabinets, and counter tops. This property has fantastic curb appeal with beautiful landscaping throughout the front and the walkway. This unit has it's own laundry hook ups for added convenience, as well as a private balcony. Low traffic street along with ample street parking. Across the street from Heights Christian School, and 1 mile from Biola University, and minutes away from Fullerton and Whittier College. Great residential neighborhood.