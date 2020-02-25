All apartments in La Mirada
Find more places like 12408 La Pomelo Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Mirada, CA
/
12408 La Pomelo Road
Last updated February 25 2020 at 1:46 AM

12408 La Pomelo Road

12408 La Pomelo Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
La Mirada
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

12408 La Pomelo Road, La Mirada, CA 90638
La Mirada

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
AMAZING rare opportunity in premium rental location! Fully remodeled and upgraded, 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom located in La Mirada near shopping, restaurants and schools. Completely remodeled, with new flooring, bathroom, kitchen appliances, sinks, cabinets, and counter tops. This property has fantastic curb appeal with beautiful landscaping throughout the front and the walkway. This unit has it's own laundry hook ups for added convenience, as well as a private balcony. Low traffic street along with ample street parking. Across the street from Heights Christian School, and 1 mile from Biola University, and minutes away from Fullerton and Whittier College. Great residential neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12408 La Pomelo Road have any available units?
12408 La Pomelo Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Mirada, CA.
Is 12408 La Pomelo Road currently offering any rent specials?
12408 La Pomelo Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12408 La Pomelo Road pet-friendly?
No, 12408 La Pomelo Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Mirada.
Does 12408 La Pomelo Road offer parking?
No, 12408 La Pomelo Road does not offer parking.
Does 12408 La Pomelo Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12408 La Pomelo Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12408 La Pomelo Road have a pool?
No, 12408 La Pomelo Road does not have a pool.
Does 12408 La Pomelo Road have accessible units?
No, 12408 La Pomelo Road does not have accessible units.
Does 12408 La Pomelo Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 12408 La Pomelo Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12408 La Pomelo Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 12408 La Pomelo Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

La Mirada 3 BedroomsLa Mirada Apartments with Garage
La Mirada Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLa Mirada Apartments with Parking
La Mirada Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAAltadena, CACompton, CA
Temple City, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CAWalnut, CAWest Carson, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CARolling Hills Estates, CADuarte, CAEl Segundo, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles