2447 Laughlin Avenue
Last updated July 11 2020 at 4:30 AM

2447 Laughlin Avenue

2447 Laughlin Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2447 Laughlin Avenue, La Crescenta-Montrose, CA 91214
La Crescenta-Montrose

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Located just North of Foothill Blvd and Hwy 210 and close to Hwy 2, this fully remodeled SFR is just waiting for you to make it a home. Close to schools and shopping and the beautiful Descanso Gardens, you are in the heart of La Crescenta. Whether you prefer to stay home and enjoy the spacious backyard retreat or get out and see the sights, this home puts you in the middle of it all. This is your opportunity to be the first to enjoy this completely remodeled and updated home. Don't wait. You'regoing to want to call this home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2447 Laughlin Avenue have any available units?
2447 Laughlin Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Crescenta-Montrose, CA.
Is 2447 Laughlin Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2447 Laughlin Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2447 Laughlin Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2447 Laughlin Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Crescenta-Montrose.
Does 2447 Laughlin Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2447 Laughlin Avenue offers parking.
Does 2447 Laughlin Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2447 Laughlin Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2447 Laughlin Avenue have a pool?
No, 2447 Laughlin Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2447 Laughlin Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2447 Laughlin Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2447 Laughlin Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2447 Laughlin Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2447 Laughlin Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2447 Laughlin Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
