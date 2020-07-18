2447 Laughlin Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Located just North of Foothill Blvd and Hwy 210 and close to Hwy 2, this fully remodeled SFR is just waiting for you to make it a home. Close to schools and shopping and the beautiful Descanso Gardens, you are in the heart of La Crescenta. Whether you prefer to stay home and enjoy the spacious backyard retreat or get out and see the sights, this home puts you in the middle of it all. This is your opportunity to be the first to enjoy this completely remodeled and updated home. Don't wait. You'regoing to want to call this home.