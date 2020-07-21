1961 Waltonia Drive

Amenities
Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath Bungalow style home in Montrose! - Monique will show soon.
Montrose spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath Bungalow style home with large fenced yard and detached garage. Open floor plan between living and dining room. Wood floors throughout the home. Large kitchen. Decorative stain glass windows. Do Not disturb tenant.
No Dogs Allowed
