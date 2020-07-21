All apartments in La Crescenta-Montrose
Last updated October 15 2019 at 12:06 PM

1961 Waltonia Drive

1961 Waltonia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1961 Waltonia Drive, La Crescenta-Montrose, CA 91020
La Crescenta-Montrose

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath Bungalow style home in Montrose! - Monique will show soon.
To use the self-showing lock box please visit:https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/1961-waltonia-drive?p=TenantTurner

Montrose spacious 2 bedroom 1 bath Bungalow style home with large fenced yard and detached garage. Open floor plan between living and dining room. Wood floors throughout the home. Large kitchen. Decorative stain glass windows. Do Not disturb tenant.

Applying with a pet? Click here: https://www.sigpm.petscreening.com

To schedule a viewing through our automated system, please visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/sigpropertymanagement or call
818-629-1779 from your smartphone

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4249244)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1961 Waltonia Drive have any available units?
1961 Waltonia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Crescenta-Montrose, CA.
Is 1961 Waltonia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1961 Waltonia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1961 Waltonia Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1961 Waltonia Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1961 Waltonia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1961 Waltonia Drive offers parking.
Does 1961 Waltonia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1961 Waltonia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1961 Waltonia Drive have a pool?
No, 1961 Waltonia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1961 Waltonia Drive have accessible units?
No, 1961 Waltonia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1961 Waltonia Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1961 Waltonia Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1961 Waltonia Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1961 Waltonia Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
