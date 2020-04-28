All apartments in La Cañada Flintridge
La Cañada Flintridge, CA
779 Starlight Heights Drive
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:07 PM

779 Starlight Heights Drive

779 Starlight Heights Drive · No Longer Available
Location

779 Starlight Heights Drive, La Cañada Flintridge, CA 91011
La Cañada Flintridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Beautiful townhome on the La Canada country club. Meticulously remodeled in 2017, this home overlooks the 8th fairway. Freshly painted, the spacious living rm is warmed by a fireplace & opens to the kitchen & dining area. The renovated kitchen boasts a marble center island, quartz counters & custom backsplash. The sunlit dining area opens to a patio w/newer concrete tile. A double door entry opens wide to the sun filled master retreat w/ beautiful mountain views. Features include an oversized walk in closet, spa like bath w/soaking tub, quartz counters, built in vanity & w spacious shower. Updated for the long term, the seller spared no expense as evidenced by engineered wood flooring, direct garage access, Nest system, custom blinds, recessed lighting, custom wrought iron handrail, & gorgeous designer chandeliers. Located in the award-winning La Canada school district. You feel like you are in a home you own not a rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 779 Starlight Heights Drive have any available units?
779 Starlight Heights Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Cañada Flintridge, CA.
What amenities does 779 Starlight Heights Drive have?
Some of 779 Starlight Heights Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 779 Starlight Heights Drive currently offering any rent specials?
779 Starlight Heights Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 779 Starlight Heights Drive pet-friendly?
No, 779 Starlight Heights Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Cañada Flintridge.
Does 779 Starlight Heights Drive offer parking?
Yes, 779 Starlight Heights Drive offers parking.
Does 779 Starlight Heights Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 779 Starlight Heights Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 779 Starlight Heights Drive have a pool?
No, 779 Starlight Heights Drive does not have a pool.
Does 779 Starlight Heights Drive have accessible units?
No, 779 Starlight Heights Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 779 Starlight Heights Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 779 Starlight Heights Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 779 Starlight Heights Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 779 Starlight Heights Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
