779 Starlight Heights Drive

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Beautiful townhome on the La Canada country club. Meticulously remodeled in 2017, this home overlooks the 8th fairway. Freshly painted, the spacious living rm is warmed by a fireplace & opens to the kitchen & dining area. The renovated kitchen boasts a marble center island, quartz counters & custom backsplash. The sunlit dining area opens to a patio w/newer concrete tile. A double door entry opens wide to the sun filled master retreat w/ beautiful mountain views. Features include an oversized walk in closet, spa like bath w/soaking tub, quartz counters, built in vanity & w spacious shower. Updated for the long term, the seller spared no expense as evidenced by engineered wood flooring, direct garage access, Nest system, custom blinds, recessed lighting, custom wrought iron handrail, & gorgeous designer chandeliers. Located in the award-winning La Canada school district. You feel like you are in a home you own not a rental.