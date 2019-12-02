Amenities
729 Starlight Heights Available 12/15/19 Wonderful Townhouse! 3 bed 2.5 bath in Golf Course Community. - No showings until 12/5/19.
Very spacious La Canada townhouse 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home that is bright and airy, with great view of the golf course. The main floor offers a step-down living room with a gas fireplace, guest bathroom and a dining area with wood flooring. The charming kitchen has been updated with tile counters and comes with a refrigerator, double oven, dishwasher and a built in microwave. Carpeted bedrooms are located on the second floor in addition to two bathrooms. The master suite has large closets and a private updated bathroom. The 2 car garage for the tenants convenience. This home is in the La Canada school district.
*Bonus Amenity* There will be an additional charge of $5/month which will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to your doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment!
No Pets Allowed
