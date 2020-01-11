5525 Stardust Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Custom built home in 2014 with Amazing Views completely surrounding this beautiful home. Plenty of bright, open space throughout this 4 Bed/5 Bath home with high ceilings and beautiful views from every angle. Master Bedroom has spacious master bathroom and Walk-In-Closet with access to the back patio with views. All 4Bedrooms are suite, den (can be used as an office), one Bedroom includes stairs to upstairs attic that is fantastic for extra space or play room for children. The family room and living room are at the center of this home, with a fireplace that leads all the way up to the high ceilings and wooden beams with built-in walnut cabinets. Skylight and glass doors across the living room bring in additional natural light. Open Gourmet Kitchen with high ceilings, large built in refrigerator, center island, and great cabinet space,Viking stainless steel appliances, Kitchen also opens to the Dining area of which where you can see a full view. Walking out onto the back deck to soak in the beautiful views and enjoy a built-in BBQ and mini fridge, perfect for outdoor entertaining.Automatic awning controller system in the deck This is a one-of-a-kind gem in the La Canada Flintridge with a view that you can't find anywhere else! La Canada Schools.