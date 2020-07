Amenities

Charming traditional 2 bedroom, 3/4 bathroom home for lease in La Canada. Located on a flag lot off of Angeles Crest Highway, this home has a good layout, beautiful hardwood floors, updated kitchen and bathroom. At the back of the garage, with its own entrance, is a bonus room with a half-bathroom.