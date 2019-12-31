4922 Burgoyne Lane

Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom 3.5 bathroom in La Canada - Monique will show this property Saturday 12/21 from 12:00 - 12:30pm and Friday 12/27 5:30pm - 6pm.



This beautiful and elegant 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath home is settled on a private knoll at the end of a great cul-de-sac in desirable La Canada. The majestic living room features hardwood floors, a wood burning fireplace, recessed lighting, and grand bay windows. The large open gourmet kitchen is the heart of the home, with a center island, gorgeous custom Cherrywood cabinetry, gleaming granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, travertine flooring, and tumblestone backsplash. The 3 large bedrooms have an abundance of walk-in closet space and their own private bath suites. The 2 spa-like master baths have oversized jacuzzi tubs and double sinks. The spacious master suite with office nook and French doors leads out to the lushly landscaped private back yard, which is perfect for entertaining and highlighted by a tranquil pond and waterfall. Its 2100 square feet features designer architectural amenities throughout, making this unique home rich with detail and charm.



*Bonus Amenity* There will be an additional charge of $5/month which will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to your doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment!



(RLNE2746536)