Last updated December 31 2019 at 8:03 AM

4922 Burgoyne Lane

4922 Burgoyne Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4922 Burgoyne Lane, La Cañada Flintridge, CA 91011
La Cañada Flintridge

Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom 3.5 bathroom in La Canada - Monique will show this property Saturday 12/21 from 12:00 - 12:30pm and Friday 12/27 5:30pm - 6pm.

This beautiful and elegant 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath home is settled on a private knoll at the end of a great cul-de-sac in desirable La Canada. The majestic living room features hardwood floors, a wood burning fireplace, recessed lighting, and grand bay windows. The large open gourmet kitchen is the heart of the home, with a center island, gorgeous custom Cherrywood cabinetry, gleaming granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, travertine flooring, and tumblestone backsplash. The 3 large bedrooms have an abundance of walk-in closet space and their own private bath suites. The 2 spa-like master baths have oversized jacuzzi tubs and double sinks. The spacious master suite with office nook and French doors leads out to the lushly landscaped private back yard, which is perfect for entertaining and highlighted by a tranquil pond and waterfall. Its 2100 square feet features designer architectural amenities throughout, making this unique home rich with detail and charm.

For more info., call our office at (818) 629-1779

*Bonus Amenity* There will be an additional charge of $5/month which will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to your doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment!

(RLNE2746536)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4922 Burgoyne Lane have any available units?
4922 Burgoyne Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Cañada Flintridge, CA.
What amenities does 4922 Burgoyne Lane have?
Some of 4922 Burgoyne Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4922 Burgoyne Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4922 Burgoyne Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4922 Burgoyne Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4922 Burgoyne Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4922 Burgoyne Lane offer parking?
No, 4922 Burgoyne Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4922 Burgoyne Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4922 Burgoyne Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4922 Burgoyne Lane have a pool?
No, 4922 Burgoyne Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4922 Burgoyne Lane have accessible units?
No, 4922 Burgoyne Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4922 Burgoyne Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4922 Burgoyne Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4922 Burgoyne Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4922 Burgoyne Lane has units with air conditioning.

How much should you be paying for rent?

