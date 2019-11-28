All apartments in La Cañada Flintridge
Find more places like 4613 Alveo Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Cañada Flintridge, CA
/
4613 Alveo Road
Last updated November 28 2019 at 3:33 AM

4613 Alveo Road

4613 Alveo Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
La Cañada Flintridge
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
3 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

4613 Alveo Road, La Cañada Flintridge, CA 91011
La Cañada Flintridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This is a lovely one-story home with beautiful landscaping. This home is on a desirable street, a short walk from the award winning La
Canada High School, Flintridge Prep, and less than 1 mile from Paradise Canyon Elementary School. It was completely remodeled
inside and out within the past year. New kitchen with beautiful granite counter tops and back splash and a garden window. A large
laundry room with lots of cabinets, granite countertop, and two spacious pantries. New roof on both structures. New gutters have
special cover,The driveway and backyard have beautiful patterned interlock pavers. Garage has also been remodeled with many new
spacious cabinets and designer flooring with a brand new garage door. Dining room and living room with a wood burning fireplace.
Large master suite with ¾ bath and his & hers walk-in closets. Master bedroom leading to the backyard through a French door with
plantation shutters. There is a bonus room for an office. The back covered patio provides abundant space for entertaining. This
property has an amazing separate two story building, perfect for an office, spare guest room, hobby room, or a man cave. All the
windows were replaced with double paned with plantation shutters.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4613 Alveo Road have any available units?
4613 Alveo Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Cañada Flintridge, CA.
What amenities does 4613 Alveo Road have?
Some of 4613 Alveo Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4613 Alveo Road currently offering any rent specials?
4613 Alveo Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4613 Alveo Road pet-friendly?
No, 4613 Alveo Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Cañada Flintridge.
Does 4613 Alveo Road offer parking?
Yes, 4613 Alveo Road offers parking.
Does 4613 Alveo Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4613 Alveo Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4613 Alveo Road have a pool?
No, 4613 Alveo Road does not have a pool.
Does 4613 Alveo Road have accessible units?
No, 4613 Alveo Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4613 Alveo Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4613 Alveo Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4613 Alveo Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4613 Alveo Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

La Cañada Flintridge 3 Bedroom ApartmentsLa Cañada Flintridge Apartments with Balconies
La Cañada Flintridge Apartments with GaragesLa Cañada Flintridge Apartments with Parking
La Cañada Flintridge Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CA
Glendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CAUpland, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts