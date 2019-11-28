4613 Alveo Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This is a lovely one-story home with beautiful landscaping. This home is on a desirable street, a short walk from the award winning La

Canada High School, Flintridge Prep, and less than 1 mile from Paradise Canyon Elementary School. It was completely remodeled

inside and out within the past year. New kitchen with beautiful granite counter tops and back splash and a garden window. A large

laundry room with lots of cabinets, granite countertop, and two spacious pantries. New roof on both structures. New gutters have

special cover,The driveway and backyard have beautiful patterned interlock pavers. Garage has also been remodeled with many new

spacious cabinets and designer flooring with a brand new garage door. Dining room and living room with a wood burning fireplace.

Large master suite with ¾ bath and his & hers walk-in closets. Master bedroom leading to the backyard through a French door with

plantation shutters. There is a bonus room for an office. The back covered patio provides abundant space for entertaining. This

property has an amazing separate two story building, perfect for an office, spare guest room, hobby room, or a man cave. All the

windows were replaced with double paned with plantation shutters.