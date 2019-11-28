4613 Alveo Road

Amenities
This is a lovely one-story home with beautiful landscaping. This home is on a desirable street, a short walk from the award winning La
Canada High School, Flintridge Prep, and less than 1 mile from Paradise Canyon Elementary School. It was completely remodeled
inside and out within the past year. New kitchen with beautiful granite counter tops and back splash and a garden window. A large
laundry room with lots of cabinets, granite countertop, and two spacious pantries. New roof on both structures. New gutters have
special cover,The driveway and backyard have beautiful patterned interlock pavers. Garage has also been remodeled with many new
spacious cabinets and designer flooring with a brand new garage door. Dining room and living room with a wood burning fireplace.
Large master suite with ¾ bath and his & hers walk-in closets. Master bedroom leading to the backyard through a French door with
plantation shutters. There is a bonus room for an office. The back covered patio provides abundant space for entertaining. This
property has an amazing separate two story building, perfect for an office, spare guest room, hobby room, or a man cave. All the
windows were replaced with double paned with plantation shutters.