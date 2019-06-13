All apartments in La Cañada Flintridge
La Cañada Flintridge, CA
4421 Beulah Drive
4421 Beulah Drive

4421 Beulah Drive · No Longer Available
La Cañada Flintridge
Location

4421 Beulah Drive, La Cañada Flintridge, CA 91011
La Cañada Flintridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
sauna
For Lease! When you think of luxury, elegance & comfort, think of this La Canada Flintridge architectural gem where contemporary meets craftsman. Pride of ownership, eye for design & attention to detail are evident throughout this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath single-story custom built in 2000 home. The impressive open floor plan features a formal living room with a fireplace, a family room with an eye-catching beamed high ceiling, & a formal dining room perfect for hosting. Nestled under a cathedral ceiling is the gourmet kitchen complete with granite counter-tops/back-splash, high quality cabinets & top of the line stainless steel appliances. A master retreat like no other offers a calming space with fireplace, patio access, walk-in closet, a private bath with dual vanity sink, walk-in shower & soaking tub. Other details include vaulted ceilings &strategically placed windows that fill the space with natural light during the day & moon light at nights, 7'' baseboards & thick door &window moldings throughout, hardwood & tile floors, dual zone HVAC, 2 car detached finished garage & more. The backyard is a tranquil, private, lush green oasis complete with gray-bottom pool, spa, sauna, BBQ island, gazebo, custom waterfalls & a koi-pond. La Canada School District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4421 Beulah Drive have any available units?
4421 Beulah Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Cañada Flintridge, CA.
What amenities does 4421 Beulah Drive have?
Some of 4421 Beulah Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4421 Beulah Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4421 Beulah Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4421 Beulah Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4421 Beulah Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Cañada Flintridge.
Does 4421 Beulah Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4421 Beulah Drive offers parking.
Does 4421 Beulah Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4421 Beulah Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4421 Beulah Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4421 Beulah Drive has a pool.
Does 4421 Beulah Drive have accessible units?
No, 4421 Beulah Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4421 Beulah Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4421 Beulah Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4421 Beulah Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4421 Beulah Drive has units with air conditioning.
