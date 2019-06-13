4421 Beulah Drive

Amenities

For Lease! When you think of luxury, elegance & comfort, think of this La Canada Flintridge architectural gem where contemporary meets craftsman. Pride of ownership, eye for design & attention to detail are evident throughout this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath single-story custom built in 2000 home. The impressive open floor plan features a formal living room with a fireplace, a family room with an eye-catching beamed high ceiling, & a formal dining room perfect for hosting. Nestled under a cathedral ceiling is the gourmet kitchen complete with granite counter-tops/back-splash, high quality cabinets & top of the line stainless steel appliances. A master retreat like no other offers a calming space with fireplace, patio access, walk-in closet, a private bath with dual vanity sink, walk-in shower & soaking tub. Other details include vaulted ceilings &strategically placed windows that fill the space with natural light during the day & moon light at nights, 7'' baseboards & thick door &window moldings throughout, hardwood & tile floors, dual zone HVAC, 2 car detached finished garage & more. The backyard is a tranquil, private, lush green oasis complete with gray-bottom pool, spa, sauna, BBQ island, gazebo, custom waterfalls & a koi-pond. La Canada School District.