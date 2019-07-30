All apartments in La Cañada Flintridge
318 San Juan Way - Back House
Last updated July 30 2019 at 9:54 AM

318 San Juan Way - Back House

318 San Juan Way · No Longer Available
Location

318 San Juan Way, La Cañada Flintridge, CA 91011
La Cañada Flintridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
NEWLY REMODELED ONE BEDROOM BACK HOUSE IN LA CANADA! - FOR QUESTIONS OR SHOWINGS PLEASE CALL KIM (818)631-1991.

This completely remodeled one bedroom, one bathroom back house sits behind a La Canada home with it's own side entrance. The back house has an open floor plan with the kitchen and living room area being joined. Everything in the kitchen welcomes you home, from the beautiful counter tops, to the stainless steel appliances, to the "quiet close" cabinetry. Central AC/heat create a comfortable environment, while finger touch light dimmers allow you to customize your lighting preferences. The home has already been wired for cable, for your convenience. New flooring, paint, blinds, closet shelves, and even a washer and dryer have all been installed to make this the perfect home. This is simply a MUST SEE!

* Owner pays all utilities

TO APPLY:
www.managedbyabc.com
Click "Tenants"
Click "Vacancies"

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4197694)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 318 San Juan Way - Back House have any available units?
318 San Juan Way - Back House doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Cañada Flintridge, CA.
What amenities does 318 San Juan Way - Back House have?
Some of 318 San Juan Way - Back House's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 318 San Juan Way - Back House currently offering any rent specials?
318 San Juan Way - Back House is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 318 San Juan Way - Back House pet-friendly?
No, 318 San Juan Way - Back House is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Cañada Flintridge.
Does 318 San Juan Way - Back House offer parking?
No, 318 San Juan Way - Back House does not offer parking.
Does 318 San Juan Way - Back House have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 318 San Juan Way - Back House offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 318 San Juan Way - Back House have a pool?
No, 318 San Juan Way - Back House does not have a pool.
Does 318 San Juan Way - Back House have accessible units?
No, 318 San Juan Way - Back House does not have accessible units.
Does 318 San Juan Way - Back House have units with dishwashers?
No, 318 San Juan Way - Back House does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 318 San Juan Way - Back House have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 318 San Juan Way - Back House has units with air conditioning.
