318 San Juan Way - Back House

Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

NEWLY REMODELED ONE BEDROOM BACK HOUSE IN LA CANADA! - FOR QUESTIONS OR SHOWINGS PLEASE CALL KIM (818)631-1991.



This completely remodeled one bedroom, one bathroom back house sits behind a La Canada home with it's own side entrance. The back house has an open floor plan with the kitchen and living room area being joined. Everything in the kitchen welcomes you home, from the beautiful counter tops, to the stainless steel appliances, to the "quiet close" cabinetry. Central AC/heat create a comfortable environment, while finger touch light dimmers allow you to customize your lighting preferences. The home has already been wired for cable, for your convenience. New flooring, paint, blinds, closet shelves, and even a washer and dryer have all been installed to make this the perfect home. This is simply a MUST SEE!



* Owner pays all utilities



TO APPLY:

www.managedbyabc.com

Click "Tenants"

Click "Vacancies"



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4197694)