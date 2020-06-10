316 Mellow Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony stainless steel hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities hot tub

This classic 3 bedroom, 2 bath Mid Century modern is situated on a 10,040 sq. ft. lot capturing lovely views of the valley below. The spacious living room, with walls of glass, opens out to this vista. Adjacent to the living room is a bonus room perfectly suitable for a den or office. The well appointed kitchen features newer stainless steel appliances. There are a total of three bedrooms, including a private master with further views, and a bath with heated marble floor, skylight and spa-like rainshower. To the back of the property, there is a shaded patio, grassy play area and covered breezeway, perfect for outdoor entertaining. Fruit trees abound (lemon, lime, tangerine, apricot and grapefruit). This home epitomizes open concept living and is quite close to Paradise Canyon Elementary, La Canada High and Middle School and local private schools as well. Property has original windows and sliding glass doors.