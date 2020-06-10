All apartments in La Cañada Flintridge
316 Mellow Lane

316 Mellow Lane · No Longer Available
Location

316 Mellow Lane, La Cañada Flintridge, CA 91011
La Cañada Flintridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
hot tub
This classic 3 bedroom, 2 bath Mid Century modern is situated on a 10,040 sq. ft. lot capturing lovely views of the valley below. The spacious living room, with walls of glass, opens out to this vista. Adjacent to the living room is a bonus room perfectly suitable for a den or office. The well appointed kitchen features newer stainless steel appliances. There are a total of three bedrooms, including a private master with further views, and a bath with heated marble floor, skylight and spa-like rainshower. To the back of the property, there is a shaded patio, grassy play area and covered breezeway, perfect for outdoor entertaining. Fruit trees abound (lemon, lime, tangerine, apricot and grapefruit). This home epitomizes open concept living and is quite close to Paradise Canyon Elementary, La Canada High and Middle School and local private schools as well. Property has original windows and sliding glass doors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 316 Mellow Lane have any available units?
316 Mellow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Cañada Flintridge, CA.
What amenities does 316 Mellow Lane have?
Some of 316 Mellow Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, stainless steel, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 316 Mellow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
316 Mellow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 316 Mellow Lane pet-friendly?
No, 316 Mellow Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Cañada Flintridge.
Does 316 Mellow Lane offer parking?
No, 316 Mellow Lane does not offer parking.
Does 316 Mellow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 316 Mellow Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 316 Mellow Lane have a pool?
No, 316 Mellow Lane does not have a pool.
Does 316 Mellow Lane have accessible units?
No, 316 Mellow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 316 Mellow Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 316 Mellow Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 316 Mellow Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 316 Mellow Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

