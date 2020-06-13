All apartments in La Cañada Flintridge
Find more places like 2120 La Canada Crest Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Cañada Flintridge, CA
/
2120 La Canada Crest Drive
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:00 AM

2120 La Canada Crest Drive

2120 La Canada Crest Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
La Cañada Flintridge
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2120 La Canada Crest Drive, La Cañada Flintridge, CA 91011
La Cañada Flintridge

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
Looking for a lease? Here it is! This amazing property has so much to offer, bright with incredible views of Downtown. This two story 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, PLUS extra bonus room which could be used as 4th bedroom, den or an office is approximately 2,300 sqft. A double-door entry to the hallway, large living room and dining room with wall to wall glass door, that lets in the natural daylight while enjoy the views. The property also includes a fireplace in the living room as well as wood floors. The extra room is located on the first floor. Nice size kitchen with a dishwasher, oven, refrigerator and a new counter top stove. Washer/Gas dryer hook up located next to the kitchen and 3/4 bathroom. All 3 bedrooms are located upstairs: Master bedroom with a 3/4 bath, one bedroom with walk-in closet and the other bedroom with a fireplace. Both bedrooms share the bathroom in the hallway and enclosed balcony with breath taking views of Downtown Los Angeles.In addition to all this, enjoy the private pool in the HOT Summer days! Located on a cul-de-sac, close to Verdugo Hills Hospital, JPL and the 210 frwy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2120 La Canada Crest Drive have any available units?
2120 La Canada Crest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in La Cañada Flintridge, CA.
What amenities does 2120 La Canada Crest Drive have?
Some of 2120 La Canada Crest Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2120 La Canada Crest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2120 La Canada Crest Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2120 La Canada Crest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2120 La Canada Crest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Cañada Flintridge.
Does 2120 La Canada Crest Drive offer parking?
No, 2120 La Canada Crest Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2120 La Canada Crest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2120 La Canada Crest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2120 La Canada Crest Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2120 La Canada Crest Drive has a pool.
Does 2120 La Canada Crest Drive have accessible units?
No, 2120 La Canada Crest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2120 La Canada Crest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2120 La Canada Crest Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2120 La Canada Crest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2120 La Canada Crest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

La Cañada Flintridge 3 BedroomsLa Cañada Flintridge Apartments with Balcony
La Cañada Flintridge Apartments with GarageLa Cañada Flintridge Apartments with Parking
La Cañada Flintridge Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
Burbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CACastaic, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CA
Compton, CATopanga, CATemple City, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CAWalnut, CAWest Carson, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CAMalibu, CARolling Hills Estates, CADuarte, CAEl Segundo, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts