2120 La Canada Crest Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher walk in closets pool

Looking for a lease? Here it is! This amazing property has so much to offer, bright with incredible views of Downtown. This two story 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, PLUS extra bonus room which could be used as 4th bedroom, den or an office is approximately 2,300 sqft. A double-door entry to the hallway, large living room and dining room with wall to wall glass door, that lets in the natural daylight while enjoy the views. The property also includes a fireplace in the living room as well as wood floors. The extra room is located on the first floor. Nice size kitchen with a dishwasher, oven, refrigerator and a new counter top stove. Washer/Gas dryer hook up located next to the kitchen and 3/4 bathroom. All 3 bedrooms are located upstairs: Master bedroom with a 3/4 bath, one bedroom with walk-in closet and the other bedroom with a fireplace. Both bedrooms share the bathroom in the hallway and enclosed balcony with breath taking views of Downtown Los Angeles.In addition to all this, enjoy the private pool in the HOT Summer days! Located on a cul-de-sac, close to Verdugo Hills Hospital, JPL and the 210 frwy.