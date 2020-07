Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garage air conditioning refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Clean Two bedroom home with extra convenient location to school and Memorial Park! Enjoy spacious Entry with tile flooring opening to formal dining room and Living room. The sunlit kitchen offers granite counters and breakfast area. The laundry in conveniently located in the kitchen area. Don\'t miss the Bonus room attached to the two-car garage! Includes washer,dryer and refrigerator. Central heat and air! Located in award-winning La Canada school district.