1209 Fernside Drive.

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Gorgeous,newer 2 story home totally rebuilt in 2008, located one block from La Canada Elem. School, in prestigious La Canada School system.This magnificent home offers 5 bedrooms plus 4 luxurious baths, 2 of which have Jacuzzi tubs. Three of the bedrooms and 2 bathrooms are located downstairs, the master suite and the fifth bedroom and 2 baths are upstairs. This home boasts of high end fixtures and accessories such as Bosch appliances, Toto and Jado plumbing fixtures, marble tiles, crown moldings, recessed lighting throughout, granite counters, built in wine cooler and exquisite coffered ceiling in living and dining room. There are 2 independent A/C systems for downstairs and upstairs. The oversized 2-car garage has A/C and heater and cable connectivity. This home is perfect for a growing family with school aged children, since it's located within a short walk to La Canada Elem. School and the beautiful memorial Park. Stove/Oven/range, Washer and Dryer, Refrigerator, outdoor Barbecue Grille,gardening service, and a One year Home Warranty service is included in the lease. Wired for built in speaker system. Available July 16, 2020.