Home
/
La Cañada Flintridge, CA
/
1209 Fernside Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:02 AM

1209 Fernside Drive

1209 Fernside Drive · (818) 571-9110
Location

1209 Fernside Drive, La Cañada Flintridge, CA 91011
La Cañada Flintridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$5,950

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 1995 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Gorgeous,newer 2 story home totally rebuilt in 2008, located one block from La Canada Elem. School, in prestigious La Canada School system.This magnificent home offers 5 bedrooms plus 4 luxurious baths, 2 of which have Jacuzzi tubs. Three of the bedrooms and 2 bathrooms are located downstairs, the master suite and the fifth bedroom and 2 baths are upstairs. This home boasts of high end fixtures and accessories such as Bosch appliances, Toto and Jado plumbing fixtures, marble tiles, crown moldings, recessed lighting throughout, granite counters, built in wine cooler and exquisite coffered ceiling in living and dining room. There are 2 independent A/C systems for downstairs and upstairs. The oversized 2-car garage has A/C and heater and cable connectivity. This home is perfect for a growing family with school aged children, since it's located within a short walk to La Canada Elem. School and the beautiful memorial Park. Stove/Oven/range, Washer and Dryer, Refrigerator, outdoor Barbecue Grille,gardening service, and a One year Home Warranty service is included in the lease. Wired for built in speaker system. Available July 16, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1209 Fernside Drive have any available units?
1209 Fernside Drive has a unit available for $5,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1209 Fernside Drive have?
Some of 1209 Fernside Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1209 Fernside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1209 Fernside Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1209 Fernside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1209 Fernside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Cañada Flintridge.
Does 1209 Fernside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1209 Fernside Drive does offer parking.
Does 1209 Fernside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1209 Fernside Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1209 Fernside Drive have a pool?
No, 1209 Fernside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1209 Fernside Drive have accessible units?
No, 1209 Fernside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1209 Fernside Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1209 Fernside Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1209 Fernside Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1209 Fernside Drive has units with air conditioning.

