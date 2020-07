Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Newly renovated La Canada Flintridge home with 4 bedrooms, 3 baths in 2750

square feet of living space and ample in-home storage. Beautiful classic La Canada Flintridge mountain views with gorgeous oak trees, pool, two car garage and 3rd car carport. Lot size is 21,000. A perfect home for your family with access to the area's very finest school district, La Canada Unified. Minimum one year lease. Pool and Yard service also included.



(RLNE3196356)