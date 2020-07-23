All apartments in Kern County
Find more places like 4141 AVE GLENCOE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kern County, CA
/
4141 AVE GLENCOE
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:11 AM

4141 AVE GLENCOE

4141 Eve Street · (424) 274-2533
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

4141 Eve Street, Kern County, CA 93307
Rexland Acres

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 214 · Avail. now

$3,750

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 1370 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
gym
fire pit
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
Built in 2008, this Loft has abundant year-long natural light w West facing exposures. Unit is located on the SW end of complex - furthest from Glencoe Ave; it is an end-unit. This is 1 of 54 units total in the complex. Floor-to-ceiling windows and concrete flooring throughout one (1) shared wall w/neighbor patio sliding glass door opens up to create a bigger open soiree-hosting space Viking appliances cook's kitchen marble-top counters huge island on caster wheels master bath w/ deep soaking bathtub, walk-in shower with double shower head, his-her sinks stacked washer/dryer in unit fully-outfitted gym bike storage room common lounge area w/BBQ grills, fire pit gated and intercom-accessed community subterranean garage w tandem 2-car parking space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4141 AVE GLENCOE have any available units?
4141 AVE GLENCOE has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4141 AVE GLENCOE have?
Some of 4141 AVE GLENCOE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4141 AVE GLENCOE currently offering any rent specials?
4141 AVE GLENCOE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4141 AVE GLENCOE pet-friendly?
No, 4141 AVE GLENCOE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kern County.
Does 4141 AVE GLENCOE offer parking?
Yes, 4141 AVE GLENCOE offers parking.
Does 4141 AVE GLENCOE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4141 AVE GLENCOE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4141 AVE GLENCOE have a pool?
No, 4141 AVE GLENCOE does not have a pool.
Does 4141 AVE GLENCOE have accessible units?
No, 4141 AVE GLENCOE does not have accessible units.
Does 4141 AVE GLENCOE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4141 AVE GLENCOE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4141 AVE GLENCOE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4141 AVE GLENCOE does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 4141 AVE GLENCOE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Income Restricted - Casa Amelia Cadena
455 E Ash Ave
Shafter, CA 93263
Income Restricted - Agbayani Village / 40 Acres Hall
10701 Mettler Ave
Delano, CA 93215
Income Restricted - Govea Gardens
1054 Washington St
Bakersfield, CA 93307

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASanta Clarita, CARancho Cucamonga, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAOxnard, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CABakersfield, CAVentura, CASimi Valley, CALancaster, CA
Palmdale, CACamarillo, CASanta Maria, CAVictorville, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CARidgecrest, CAGolden Hills, CABear Valley Springs, CATehachapi, CAShafter, CAOildale, CA
Taft, CARosedale, CAPine Mountain Club, CACalifornia City, CARosamond, CAFord City, CAAdelanto, CAOrcutt, CASun Village, CAPorterville, CASilver Lakes, CALompoc, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Allan Hancock CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity