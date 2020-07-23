4141 AVE GLENCOE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit gym parking bbq/grill bike storage garage

Built in 2008, this Loft has abundant year-long natural light w West facing exposures. Unit is located on the SW end of complex - furthest from Glencoe Ave; it is an end-unit. This is 1 of 54 units total in the complex. Floor-to-ceiling windows and concrete flooring throughout one (1) shared wall w/neighbor patio sliding glass door opens up to create a bigger open soiree-hosting space Viking appliances cook's kitchen marble-top counters huge island on caster wheels master bath w/ deep soaking bathtub, walk-in shower with double shower head, his-her sinks stacked washer/dryer in unit fully-outfitted gym bike storage room common lounge area w/BBQ grills, fire pit gated and intercom-accessed community subterranean garage w tandem 2-car parking space.