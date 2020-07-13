10720 Brimhall Rd.

Amenities

Welcome to the Lotus Villas Apartments. Lotus Villas offers modern elegance and spacious living consisting of two- or three-bedrooms. It is located in an upscale neighborhood with close access to schools, fine restaurants, premium shopping centers, city parks, medical offices, hospital, and Cal State University Bakersfield. Newly renovated apartments. 2 car garage with every unit. Side by side refrigerator; glass top cook stove; full-size oven and microwave; dishwasher; garbage disposal; washer and dryer in every unit; fireplace; granite countertops; granite around fireplace and entry; patio. Please visit: www.lotus-villas.com.

