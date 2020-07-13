All apartments in Bakersfield
Find more places like 10720 Brimhall Rd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bakersfield, CA
/
10720 Brimhall Rd.
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:20 AM

10720 Brimhall Rd.

10720 Brimhall Road · (661) 449-1242
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bakersfield
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10720 Brimhall Road, Bakersfield, CA 93312
Westdale Classics

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 10720 Brimhall Rd..

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
e-payments
hot tub
online portal
Welcome to the Lotus Villas Apartments. Lotus Villas offers modern elegance and spacious living consisting of two- or three-bedrooms. It is located in an upscale neighborhood with close access to schools, fine restaurants, premium shopping centers, city parks, medical offices, hospital, and Cal State University Bakersfield. Newly renovated apartments. 2 car garage with every unit. Side by side refrigerator; glass top cook stove; full-size oven and microwave; dishwasher; garbage disposal; washer and dryer in every unit; fireplace; granite countertops; granite around fireplace and entry; patio. Please visit: www.lotus-villas.com.
Open House: Sunday, March 8, 2020 09:00:00 to 13:00:00.

Amenities: Pool, Jacuzzi, Fireplace, Parking, Washer/dryer, Stove, Garbage Disposal.
https://www.mashcole.com/apartment-for-rent/bakersfield-2-bed-2-bath/4355/

IT490306 - IT49MC4355

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10720 Brimhall Rd. have any available units?
10720 Brimhall Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bakersfield, CA.
How much is rent in Bakersfield, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bakersfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 10720 Brimhall Rd. have?
Some of 10720 Brimhall Rd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10720 Brimhall Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
10720 Brimhall Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10720 Brimhall Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 10720 Brimhall Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bakersfield.
Does 10720 Brimhall Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 10720 Brimhall Rd. offers parking.
Does 10720 Brimhall Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10720 Brimhall Rd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10720 Brimhall Rd. have a pool?
Yes, 10720 Brimhall Rd. has a pool.
Does 10720 Brimhall Rd. have accessible units?
No, 10720 Brimhall Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 10720 Brimhall Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10720 Brimhall Rd. has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 10720 Brimhall Rd.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sablewood Gardens
2600 Sablewood Dr
Bakersfield, CA 93314
Income Restricted - Govea Gardens
1054 Washington St
Bakersfield, CA 93307

Similar Pages

Bakersfield 2 BedroomsBakersfield Apartments with Balcony
Bakersfield Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBakersfield Apartments with Parking
Bakersfield Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Lancaster, CAPalmdale, CAPorterville, CADelano, CAOildale, CA
Golden Hills, CAPine Mountain Club, CACastaic, CATaft, CA
California City, CATulare, CARosedale, CAOjai, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-BakersfieldPorterville College
Antelope Valley College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity